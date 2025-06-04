Germany will host Portugal in a 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal match on Wednesday. The hosts are unbeaten in seven matches in this competition and have won their last five clashes with Portugal. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portuguese side has only dropped one match in Nations League play, rallying to defeat Denmark, 5-3 on aggregate, in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Germany vs. Portugal odds, while the visitors are +290 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Portugal vs. Germany picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for Germany vs. Portugal:

Both teams to score (-138)

Florian Wirtz to score or assist (-125)

Both teams to score (-138)

The expert acknowledges the Germans have gone 17 matches without losing in regulation, but that they aren't guaranteed victory on Wednesday given how well Portugal matches up with them. Since both sides have potent attacks and their defenders could be fatigued from the end of the 2024-25 season, "a bet on both teams to score looks more appealing."

This bet is priced at -145 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Florian Wirtz to score or assist (-125)

Green notes Germany's long list of injured players, including attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala and strikers Kai Havertz and Tim Kleindienst. Musiala's absence in particular will put more pressure on Wirtz to lead the offense against a tired Portuguese defense. The German tallied three goals and three assists during the Nations League group stage. This player prop is priced at -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Want more soccer picks for Wednesday?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Portugal vs. Germany in Nations League action. Now, get the picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.