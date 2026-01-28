The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have officially reached an impasse. The team is floundering in the play-in zone in the Eastern Conference and has hamstrung its future in an effort to appease the superstar forward, who continues to play like a league MVP despite the chaos around him. Antetokounmpo has reportedly seen enough, and he's officially looking for a new franchise to call his own.

Teams around the league have been waiting for this moment for years as the Bucks continued to leverage their future to keep Antetokounmpo around. His contract makes it tougher for him to determine his next destination before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but if he waits until the summer, he can cast a wider net for destinations. The Bucks might also want to wait until the offseason to create a bidding war for the Greek Freak.

Here's a look at the teams most likely to land Antetokounmpo, according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo post-trade deadline team odds

Via DraftKings:

Favorite: Milwaukee Bucks (-110)

The only reason Milwaukee is favored here, in my opinion, is because of Antetokounmpo's contract and the way this market is graded. Trading any player with a cap hit north of $54 million is already a challenge, but to do so and get adequate assets in return to rebuild is a secondary constraint. This market is being graded as a post-deadline one, so there's a good chance the Bucks simply don't find a deal they want and hold on to Antetokounmpo to wait until the summer when more teams can adjust their books and make bids.

Other contenders: Miami Heat (+300), New York Knicks (+330)

The Knicks and Bucks reportedly already had conversations around an Antetokounmpo trade that went nowhere, but this is an opening for the sides to re-engage in talks. Milwaukee isn't close to making the playoffs, so a package from New York isn't as appealing when you consider the Knicks have blown through most of their draft capital in the deals for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Miami has been waiting for this moment, and pairing Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro would be intriguing. However, the Heat don't necessarily have the blue-chip young talent Milwaukee would want in a rebuilding phase. And I don't see the Heat parting with Adebayo or Herro to make an Antetokounmpo deal happen.

Longshot: Houston Rockets (+4000)

Houston has a phenomenal collection of young talent it could send to Milwaukee. It could also move Fred VanVleet's deal to help cover some of the salary gap, but the big sticking point is whether Alperen Sengun would be included. The Bucks would certainly want him over any other young player, while the Rockets would like to keep him in this sort of deal. Houston is going for it and showed as much when trading for Kevin Durant. The Rockets have the assets to make a decent bid.