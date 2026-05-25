Giannis Antetokounmpo next team odds: Heat favored to land superstar in offseason

The 2026 NBA Playoffs are in full swing and we're on the cusp of the NBA Finals, but the rest of the league is looking to the offseason to improve for the 2026-27 campaign. There are plenty of stars who could be on the move this summer, but perhaps no one has more influence on the league than Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo made headlines this season when it was reported he and the Bucks were set to split, though a deal at the trade deadline never materialized. The Greek Freak has not officially demanded a trade, but it seems he and Milwaukee are not aligned on the future. Antetokounmpo has been the franchise icon, leading the team to a championship in 2021. While the Bucks have made win-now moves plenty of times in an attempt to extend the team's contending window, those have largely backfired. Throw in Milwaukee's truly abysmal draft track record and you can see why Antetokounmpo believes he can win his second career championship somewhere else.

We'll look at the latest odds for Antetokounmpo's next team and break down which scenarios are the most plausible heading into the summer.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo next team odds (via DraftKings)

Antetokounmpo is a force of nature. Even though he struggled through an injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign and played just 36 games, he averaged 27.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He's a two-time league MVP and also won Defensive Player of the Year during one of those MVP campaigns, becoming just the third player to do so. The injuries of late, especially ones he has sustained in the playoffs, are concerning. And Antetokounmpo will turn 32 in the middle of next season, which is considered near the back end of a player's prime. His style of play suggests his production won't age well, but that's not going to stop teams from going after him. This market is being graded as the team he plays his first minute for in the 2026-27 season.

Favorite: Miami Heat (+240)

Pat Riley's mandate to hunt for stars gives Heat management some leeway when it comes to putting up offers for Antetokounmpo. There have reportedly been some overtures already, but no concrete offer has been publicized. The Heat can offer Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, as the centerpiece of an intriguing package with Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware and draft picks. Pairing Antetokounpo with Bam Adebayo would give the Heat one of the best interior tandems in the league, though they'd need to add shooting to the roster to truly be considered contenders.

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Other contenders: Milwaukee Bucks (+360), Brooklyn Nets (+600), Boston Celtics (+750)

The Bucks could simply hold onto Antetokounmpo, as he does have one year left on his contract, followed by a player option for the 2027-28 season. As long as Antetokounmpo doesn't publicly demand a trade and lists his preferred destinations, Milwaukee can hold out for the best offer until the trade deadline. The Nets have the assets to make a deal, so they're listed here but they might be hesitant after the James Harden trade didn't work out for them. Boston has routinely been prepared to take big swings over the last three seasons, but any deal for Antetokounmpo would likely involve Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum. It's hard to see the Celtics parting ways with either player, even after a first-round exit despite holding a 3-1 lead.

Longshot: Chicago Bulls (+3500)

Antetokounmpo has hinted at wanting to play for the Bulls from time to time, though no one has taken those quotes seriously, for good reason. However, the Bulls have overhauled their front office and have two first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, including the No. 4 selection. The Bucks could get a good start on their rebuild, but they'd also have to take on contracts for players who have underperformed to make the salaries match. Chicago would likely be left with minimal assets to improve the roster around Antetokounmpo after such a deal, which would put the Greek Freak in the same position he was in with Milwaukee over the last few seasons.

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