Giannis Antetokounmpo next team odds: Thunder emerge as landing spot after loss to Spurs in WCF

The 2026 NBA Playoffs are in full swing and we're on the cusp of the NBA Finals, but the rest of the league is looking to the offseason to improve for the 2026-27 campaign. There are plenty of stars who could be on the move this summer, but perhaps no one has more influence on the league than Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo made headlines this season when it was reported he and the Bucks were set to split, though a deal at the trade deadline never materialized. The Greek Freak has not officially demanded a trade, but it seems he and Milwaukee are not aligned on the future. Antetokounmpo has been the franchise icon, leading the team to a championship in 2021. While the Bucks have made win-now moves plenty of times in an attempt to extend the team's contending window, those have largely backfired. Throw in Milwaukee's truly abysmal draft track record and you can see why Antetokounmpo believes he can win his second career championship somewhere else.

We'll look at the latest odds for Antetokounmpo's next team and break down which scenarios are the most plausible heading into the summer.

Sign up at DraftKings and get $100 in bonus bets after you wager $5 or more:

Giannis Antetokounmpo next team odds (via DraftKings)

Antetokounmpo is a force of nature. Even though he struggled through an injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign and played just 36 games, he averaged 27.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He's a two-time league MVP and also won Defensive Player of the Year during one of those MVP campaigns, becoming just the third player to do so. The injuries of late, especially ones he has sustained in the playoffs, are concerning. And Antetokounmpo will turn 32 in the middle of next season, which is considered near the back end of a player's prime. His style of play suggests his production won't age well, but that's not going to stop teams from going after him. This market is being graded as the team he plays his first minute for in the 2026-27 season.

Favorite: Miami Heat (+230)

Pat Riley's mandate to hunt for stars gives Heat management some leeway when it comes to putting up offers for Antetokounmpo. There have reportedly been some overtures already, but no concrete offer has been publicized. The Heat can offer Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, as the centerpiece of an intriguing package with Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware and draft picks. Pairing Antetokounpo with Bam Adebayo would give the Heat one of the best interior tandems in the league, though they'd need to add shooting to the roster to truly be considered contenders.

Bet on Antetkounmpo's next team with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Other contenders: Oklahoma City Thunder (+400), Portland Trail Blazers (+650)

OKC was seen as a potential contender to land Antetokounmpo before the Western Conference Finals largely due to its treasure trove of assets. After losing to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 and seeing Chet Holmgren disappear against Victor Wembanyama, the Thunder are seen as a natural landing spot for the Greek Freak. He'd be on a contending team and would serve as a potential answer to defending Wemby. The Trail Blazers have a good mix of young players and picks to potentially deal for Antetokounmpo but the Thunder can top most offers with their collection of assets. The Bucks are also priced at +400 and could hold onto their star for the beginning of the 2026-27 season if no appropriate offer materializes, though that seems unlikely to happen.

Longshot: Houston Rockets (+4500)

It's hard to see the Rockets giving up on their young core this early, though the first-round loss to the Lakers exposed a lot of Houston's problems. Alperen Sengun never quite found his groove with Kevin Durant, and Fred VanVleet's absence loomed large. A potential trade involving Sengun and draft picks to pair Antetokounmpo with Durant is not out of the question. The Rockets might also be willing to move on from Durant after the star missed most of the first round due to an injury.

Bet on the NBA using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.