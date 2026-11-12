The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will face off for the 190th time when they kick off Week 10 on 'Thursday Night Football.' After they played to a tie last month, you can create a Commanders vs. Giants SGP with spread picks, money line bets or NFL player props, amongst other predictions. Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy can hurt you with both their arm and legs, making both their passing and rushing NFL props of interest. Meanwhile, many of their pass catchers share the same receptions bar for insertion in a 'TNF' same-game parlay. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Stefon Diggs, Chig Okonkwo and Isaiah Likely all have a receptions O/U of 4.5, while Malik Nabers has the highest 'Thursday Night Football' props bar of 5.5. In their Week 5 tie, Nabers and Likely each had 11 catches, albeit with Jameis Winston under center. Which NFL picks should find their way into your 'TNF' SGP as these rivals attempt to settle their stalemate from last month? Before locking in any Giants vs. Commanders picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Commanders vs. Giants prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Commanders vs. Giants on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Washington vs. New York here. Trade the NFL at Polymarket here:

Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Giants vs. Commanders and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says New York QB J.J. McCarthy goes under 210.5 passing yards (-114) in a 4-star prop. Dating back to his time in Minnesota, McCarthy has gone under his passing yardage prop in five straight games when his team is favored, as are the Giants (-2.5) on Thursday. Ever since Jaxson Dart was lost for the year, the Giants have become even more run-heavy as they rank sixth in rush attempts, compared to 15th in pass attempts.

McCarthy is averaging 9.3 fewer pass attempts per start with New York than Winston was, and that naturally leads to fewer yards. Also, Washington's increasing inability to stop the run indicates New York will rely more on the ground game than McCarthy's arm. The Commanders have allowed 114.4 rushing yards over their last five games, compared to 82 yards over their first three. The AI model forecasts McCarthy having 181 passing yards, giving value to the Under. See which other Commanders vs. Giants same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Commanders vs. Giants SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another 11 NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including multiple that return plus money. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target for Giants vs. Commanders? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Thursday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model, and find out.