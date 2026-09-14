An NFC East showdown takes center stage on Sunday Night Football during the Week 1 NFL schedule, as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has won 16 of the last 18 meetings between these teams, but New York notched a 34-17 win in Week 18 last season. Dallas is favored by three, and Giants receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is officially active. You can bet on Cowboys vs. Giants using the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, where new users get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Kickoff for Giants vs. Cowboys is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed Cowboys vs. Giants and revealed their two best bets, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Bet on Giants vs. Cowboys at Fanatics Sportsbook with the promo code CBSFAN26 and get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Giants vs. Cowboys betting preview

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made his NFL debut with Dallas 10 years ago, which was a Week 1 loss to the Giants. Prescott is one of two quarterbacks in league history with at least 200 passing touchdowns and 30 rushing touchdowns in his first 10 seasons. He is trying to help Dallas snap a 30-year drought without a conference championship appearance.

New York has gone 2-13 in season openers since 2011, getting outscored 89-12 over the most recent three openers. The Giants are in their first season under head coach John Harbaugh, who went 12-6 in Week 1 during his stint with the Ravens. Dallas is a 3-point road favorite in the Cowboys vs. Giants odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the over/under is 48.5. Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Cowboys vs. Giants best bets

Giants +3 (-112)

Cam Skattebo Over 69.5 rushing + receiving yards (-113)

Giants +3 (-112)

"A new era begins in New York with John Harbaugh running the show, but it makes sense why this line was bet up to 3 with the excitement around the Cowboys," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "However, at that number, I feel like we have to have value on a Giants offense that should be able to score points against a unit that, while seemingly improved, was terrible last season. I'm not ready to make the Cowboys three points better on a neutral field, so they're a fade on the road here." Back the Giants at Fanatics Sportsbook and get up to $1,000 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN26:

Cam Skattebo Over 69.5 rushing + receiving yards (-113)

"You didn't think I forgot about my favorite NFL running back Cam Skattebo, did you? He starts his comeback story on Sunday Night Football vs. the Cowboys," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "The summer was full of some FUD on Skattebo, but ultimately it's clear that he is the Giants' RB1. He shared quotes about John Harbaugh wanting to feed him ball 20 times a game. So we have volume and talent for this play. Honestly, I'll probably bet Skattebo's ATD and receiving line too. But I like over rush + receiving because it protects the game script and just leans into his projected volume. He went over this combination line five of the six full games he played last year." Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash: