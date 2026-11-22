Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to MetLife Stadium to take on J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants in an intriguing Week 11 matchup of NFL division leaders CBS and Paramount+. Jacksonville (7-2) has established itself as one of the AFC's top teams, winning three straight games while scoring at least 30 points in four in a row. The Giants (5-3-1) look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Washington and keep pace in the NFC East. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Jaguars vs. Giants odds have Jacksonville as a 6-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Jaguars vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the Jaguars vs. Giants predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Jaguars vs. Giants. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Giants spread Jaguars -6 Jaguars vs. Giants over/under 46.5 points Jaguars vs. Giants money line Jaguars -255, Giants +220 Jaguars vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Jaguars vs. Giants streaming Paramount+

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Top Jaguars vs. Giants predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Giants vs. Jaguars, the model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. There's been no stopping the Jaguars' offense of late, averaging 38.3 ppg during their three-game win streak. They've scored over 30 points in six of their nine games this season. Lawrence is playing outstanding football, throwing for 2,284 yards and 21 touchdowns through nine games.

The Giants had scored at least 27 points in four straight before a two-game slide of 19 and 21 points. But McCarthy and receiver Malik Nabers will be key to New York's chances. The Over is 2-1 in Giants games started by McCarthy.

The model projects 50 combined points as the Over hits 56% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Jaguars vs. Giants picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Giants vs. Jaguars, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jaguars vs. Giants spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.