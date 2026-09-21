Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season wraps up with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the New York Giants for Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. The Rams began the season as the Super Bowl favorites after acquiring Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Aaron Donald during the offseason, but are coming off a 27-7 loss in Australia. Meanwhile, the Giants scored a 28-20 win over the Cowboys to begin the John Harbaugh era in Week 1. However, Los Angeles is still favored by 7 in the latest Rams vs. Giants odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Giants vs. Rams is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Inglewood, Calif. The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Los Angeles vs. New York 10,000 times, and SportsLine's team of NFL experts has analyzed Rams vs. Giants. Below are two best bets, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rams vs. Giants betting preview

After falling short in the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks, the Rams made a heavy investment on defense to add former NFL Defensive Players of the Year Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald to the defensive line as well as former All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. However, things got off to a surprising start with San Francisco handing Los Angeles a decisive 27-7 loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Now the Rams have had some extra time to prep for the Giants, but also had to quickly adjust to the time difference after going to Australia later in the week.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers formed a solid core at the skill positions for new Giants head coach John Harbaugh. He previously spent 18 seasons as the head coach of the Ravens, winning Super Bowl XLVII over the 49ers in 2013. Dart went 23-of-29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns while adding 11 carries for 54 yards in a win over Dallas to open the season. Now the Giants have a chance for their first 2-0 start since 2022. Claim $350 in bonus bets with a $5 bet at FanDuel here:

Rams vs. Giants picks, best bets

Rams -7 (-111)

Giants RB Cam Skattebo Over 48.5 rushing yards (-115)

Rams -7 (-111)

"The Rams were embarrassed in Australia by the 49ers. But this team remains the Super Bowl favorite. Expect an emphatic answer from Matthew Stafford and the defense, even without Myles Garrett," SportsLine NFL expert Adam Thompson said. "The Giants ran through a sloppy Cowboys defense; this will be a true test for the young Jaxson Dart." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday Night Football:

Giants RB Cam Skattebo Over 48.5 rushing yards (-115)

"I'm double dipping on Cam Skattebo here as I believe the oddsmakers are way off the mark with Skattebo and the Giants. Both were extremely impressive in Week 1 and Skattebo showed off impressive burst and elusiveness. He was very effective toting the rock, despite not playing much on passing downs," SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick said. "Now he gets a Rams defense sans Myles Garrett that got shredded by the 49ers ground attack. I think the Giants might be the best team in the NFC East and I was very impressed with New York's offense. I'd make this line at least 55.5 and think Skattebo is set up for another solid showing." Bet on Rams vs. Giants at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet: