The New York Giants will look to continue their strong start to the season when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on 'Monday Night Football.' New York is coming off a 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys, while Los Angeles dropped a 27-7 decision to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Aaron Donald is set to make his return to the Rams after sitting out the opener, though Los Angeles is without Myles Garrett, who went on the IR this week with a knee injury. Puka Nacua (hip) is inactive for Los Angeles. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The latest Giants vs. Rams odds have Los Angeles as a 6.5-point favorite, down half a point from the opener, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Rams vs. Giants picks or 'Monday Night Football' predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Giants vs. Rams. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Rams spread Rams -6.5 Giants vs. Rams over/under 47.5 points Giants vs. Rams money line Rams -307, Giants +245 Giants vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine Giants vs. Rams streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Giants vs. Rams predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Giants vs. Rams, the model is going Over 47.5 points (-108) at betting apps. The Over has hit in five of the last eight head-to-head meetings between the Giants and Rams, including one push. The Over hit in their last meeting, a 26-25 Rams win on Dec. 31, 2023. The Over has also hit in eight of the last 10 New York games and eight of the last 10 Los Angeles games.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is coming off a solid season opener, which saw him complete 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Cam Skattebo added 81 yards rushing and one touchdown on 18 carries.

Despite a slow start to his season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off an MVP season. In 17 games, he threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The model projects 49 combined points, as the Over hits 52% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Monday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Giants vs. Rams, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Rams spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.