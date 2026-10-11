Two NFC East squads face off in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season when the New York Giants head to the nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 11. The Giants will be without quarterback Jaxson Dart for the rest of the season, but they have a one-game lead in the East, while the Commanders should be getting starting quarterback Jayden Daniels back from his elbow injury for this showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium. The Commanders are favored by 3.5. Spend $5+ on Giants vs. Commanders in NFL Week 5 using the latest DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets:

We're taking a close look at the latest Giants vs. Commanders odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and highlighting our best bet for the game using insight from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Giants vs. Commanders betting odds (via DraftKings)

Giants vs. Commanders money line: Giants +160, Commanders -192 Giants vs. Commanders over/under: 41.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Giants vs. Commanders spread: Commanders -3.5

Giants vs. Commanders betting preview

Jameis Winston has taken over for Dart at quarterback but the real story for New York is how the defense has played. The Giants rank eighth in points allowed per game, and they've taken advantage of a somewhat lighter schedule to start the year to move to 3-1. The Commanders are getting Daniels back after he dislocated his left (non-throwing) elbow in a Week 2 loss to the Cowboys, but they'll be without Stefon Diggs for this game while Terry McLaurin is questionable. Daniels' injury struggles over the last two seasons have been concerning, and Washington does not have an established run game to keep New York's pass rush at bay. If the Giants get up early in this game and force Daniels to throw the ball more, they could rack up plenty of pressures and hits on the quarterback.

The Giants are averaging 20.5 points per game, and Winston actually didn't the ball over once in his start against Tennessee. He tossed multiple interceptions against the Cardinals, but that was partly because he threw the ball more as the Giants tried to get back in the game. If New York can get Cam Skattebo going and keep Winston's attempts down, it has a good chance to exploit a bad Commanders defense which is yielding 30.5 points per game to start this season. Wager on NFL Week 5 games with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Giants vs. Commanders picks, prediction

Over 41.5 points

Any time you have a defense that is allowing 30+ points per game, betting on the over/under is a solid option. The SportsLine model has Over 41.5 hitting in 59% of simulations. Daniels' return should keep Washington competent enough offensively to push New York's defense in the event the Giants get off to a fast start and the Commanders have to catch up.