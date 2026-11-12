The New York Giants (5-2-1) face the Washington Commanders (2-5-1) in an NFC East showdown on Thursday Night Football, as New York tries to maintain its lead atop the division standings. This is the second meeting of the season between these rivals, as the first matchup ended in a 27-27 tie on Oct. 11. The Giants are 2.5-point home favorites, according to the latest Commanders vs. Giants odds, while the over/under is 41. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Giants vs. Commanders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed TNF and revealed their Commanders vs. Giants prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Thursday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Giants vs. Commanders betting preview

New York and Washington will both be seeking an outright win on Thursday following their 27-27 tie in Week 5. The Commanders held a 12-3 lead at halftime and a 27-13 lead in the fourth quarter before Giants quarterback Jameis Winston led a comeback. However, quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in line to start for New York on Thursday.

McCarthy is the only quarterback in the past 40 seasons with a win and zero passing touchdowns in four straight starts, and he also has the longest active win streak (6) by a quarterback in the league. Giants running back Cam Skattebo is expected to return after missing last week's win over Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury. Washington is coming off a 20-13 loss to the Rams in Week 9, which was the team's first game of the season with multiple turnovers.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is looking to snap a five-game road losing streak on Thursday. He is 3-0-1 in his career against the Giants. New York is a 2.5-point home favorite in the Giants vs. Commanders odds, while the over/under is 41. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Commanders vs. Giants picks, best bets

Commanders +2.5

Chigoziem Okonkwo Over 14.5 yards longest reception



Commanders +2.5



"The Giants are in the driver's seat in the NFC East after beating the Eagles, but it was a relatively unimpressive win against a decimated rival," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Commanders hung tough with the Rams for three quarters and played well on both sides of the ball despite key injuries, particularly at WR and DL. With the Giants' rushing attack flopping last week, I'm going to back the 'dog with the much better QB in this matchup in Jayden Daniels, who has yet to throw an interception this year. J.J. McCarthy started to turn back into a pumpkin against the Eagles, taking five sacks while throwing just 19 passes." Bet on Giants vs. Commanders at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Chigoziem Okonkwo Over 14.5 yards longest reception

"Chig Okonkwo has become a more important part of the Commanders' passing game since Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending injury," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He's an explosive, yards-after-catch tight end who has had long receptions of 25, 29, 21 and 16 yards the past four games. In the 27-27 tie with the Giants, Okonkwo averaged 15 yards on four catches. Okonkwo, who has been dealing with a hip injury, practiced fully Tuesday." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Thursday Night Football: