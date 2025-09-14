The Dallas Cowboys (0-1) will host the New York Giants (0-1) in an NFC East battle on Sunday in the Week 2 NFL schedule. Dallas has an early-season rest advantage after playing in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4, suffering a 24-20 loss on the road to the Eagles. The Giants fell to the Commanders, 21-6, on Sunday in their opener. The Cowboys won both of their meetings last year, and are 8-0 against the New York over the last four seasons.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under for total points scored set at 44.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Cowboys vs. Giants. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Giants vs. Cowboys spread Dallas -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Giants vs. Cowboys over/under 45.5 points Giants vs. Cowboys money line Dallas -246, New York +200



Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Cowboys vs. Giants:

Cowboys -5.5

Over 44.5 points

Cowboys -5.5

Dallas has controlled the head-to-head rivalry over the last four years, winning all eight matchups against the Giants, and they've been especially dominant for a longer stretch at home. The Cowboys have won eight straight games in Dallas against the Giants, with their last loss coming in 2016. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 27-20, at AT&T Stadium last year to cover this spread, and each of their last four victories against the Giants in Dallas has come by at least five points. Dallas played the Eagles tough on the road in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game and were a few dropped passes away from potentially pulling off the Week 1 upset, and the model expects a strong showing from Dallas in its home opener. The model predicts the Cowboys will cover the 5.5-point spread in 57% of simulations.

Over 44.5 points

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a touchdown in their opening drive against the Eagles as he appears fully healthy after missing the second half of last season with a hamstring injury. In 2023, with Prescott healthy for the whole season, the Cowboys had the No. 1 scoring offense at 30.1 points per game in the NFL, and Dallas appears capable of being a high-powered offense again as long as the QB1 is healthy. Although CeeDee Lamb had three drops last week, the two showcased their continued chemistry as Lamb also had seven receptions for 110 yards on 13 targets. The Cowboys and Giants have gone Over this total in each of their last six matchups at AT&T Stadium, and the model expects that to continue on Sunday with the Over hitting in 61% of simulations.

Want more Week 2 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's Week 2 NFL best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 2 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 2 picks from SportsLine expert R.J. White, who is 13-4 (+1235) over his last 17 NFL picks. See his Week 2 NFL best bets right here.