Giants vs. Cubs Sunday Night Baseball same-game parlay: Best bets for June 7 from proven MLB expert

Sunday Night Baseball is at Wrigley Field this week, and the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon to the mound when they take on the Giants, who are expected to counter with Trevor McDonald. The Giants have been piling up runs lately, scoring 12 on 20 hits in the finale against the Brewers on Thursday before putting up 18 runs on 19 hits on Friday against Edward Cabrera in Chicago. The Cubs won Saturday's game 3-2, so can San Francisco get the bats rolling again? This is the last day of a 10-game road trip for the Giants, so there could be some fatigue with them being out of their element for an extended period.

Sunday Night Baseball first pitch is set for 8:30 p.m. ET in Chicago. The consensus Giants vs. Cubs odds list Chicago as the -131 money-line favorite (risk $131 to win $100), while San Francisco is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110) and the Over/Under for total runs is 8 (Over -105, Under -115).

SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has been digging out the value plays from the Sunday MLB odds to create a strong same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball on June 7. Any bettors who might be interested in tailing his Giants vs. Cubs picks should be sure to use the latest DraftKings promo code.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Giants vs. Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball.

Giants vs. Cubs same-game parlay

Michael Busch Over 1.5 hits, runs, RBI

Rafael Devers Over 1.5 hits, runs, RBI

Same-game parlay odds: +244 at DraftKings

The Cubs won a lower-scoring affair Saturday, and with this being a night game with the wind blowing heavily in from right-center, it looks like the environment dictates another lower-scoring game, though the starting pitchers skew things more to the Over.

Jameson Taillon has struggled allowing home runs, with 20 surrendered on the season and eight of those coming at home. He's at least been better in Wrigley Field, and the wind should help keep the ball in the ballpark, but the heat and humidity are bumping up, which does help the ball travel farther. The wind is the biggest factor in this stadium, though, and that leads me to believe Taillon could have a solid start here if some of those long fly balls can stay in the yard.

The Under 2.5 home runs in the game totals section on Draftkings is -200, and I see that as a solid parlay piece as well for tonight. Trevor McDonald has run into some issues this year with lefties but he's been a serviceable starter for the Giants, covering at least five innings in all but one start, and being that the Cubs have never seen him before, I would not be surprised if they needed at least one time through the batting order to figure him out.

Michael Busch Over 1.5 hits, runs, RBI

McDonald has allowed a .284 average to left-handed batters, and Busch is one of the Cubs' best. He should be in there again near the top of the order for the home team, and after he had two hits in the victory Saturday, I'm going to back him to have another solid performance and go over the 1.5 hits, runs and RBI line both as a straight bet and within this parlay.

Despite two strikeouts on Saturday, Busch was able to get on base in three of five at-bats, which should provide some positive momentum for him here as the Cubs look to win the series.

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Rafael Devers Over 1.5 hits, runs, RBI

The Giants are familiar with Taillon, and one of the hitters who has crushed him in the past is Devers. With two home runs and six RBI in just 13 at-bats, I'm going to back the Giants slugger to go over the 1.5 hits, runs and RBI line with Busch in the parlay while also playing it straight at plus odds.

Devers also has hit the Over in three straight games, and with some added confidence knowing he's done well against Taillon before, he's one of my favorite picks tonight in terms of hitter props. The projections like him too, especially at this price and projecting to hit second in the Giants batting order as the away team.

If you wanted to take these two hitters in a parlay for just 1 hit, run and RBI each, it comes out to -120, and I like that too.

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