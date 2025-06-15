A crucial NL West series concludes Sunday with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers meeting on Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Giants won the series opener Friday 6-2 but the Dodgers responded with an 11-5 victory Saturday to reclaim the division lead. Los Angeles is one game up on San Francisco entering Sunday's action.

The Giants are sending Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.56 ERA) to the mound in the rubber match while the Dodgers counter with Dustin May (3-4, 4.46 ERA). Harrison has given up eight earned runs over his last two starts on 13 combined hits, although the Giants did end up winning both games. May also got a bit roughed up in his last outing, giving up six runs on six hits in five innings against the Padres. Los Angeles would end up winning that contest. The Dodgers are -186 favorites (wager $186 to win $100) in Sunday's game, according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Giants are +156 (wager $100 to win $156) underdogs. The total is set at 9 runs. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Giants-Dodgers, at SportsLine.

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday Night Baseball featuring Teoscar Hernandez, who has six RBI over his last three games.

Sunday Night Baseball Same-Game Parlay: +222 (DraftKings, 1 unit)

Dodgers ML

Teoscar Hernandez 1+ RBI

Kyle Harrison 4+ hits allowed

The Dodgers' lead in the NL West is back up to one game, but the Giants could break into a tie for first place with a win tonight. Los Angeles dropped the first game of the series, and I'll give them somewhat of a pass as they returned home from a road trip and faced Logan Webb all inside of 24 hours. They had solid numbers off Webb previously but it seems like they needed a day to settle back in at home, and last night's performance somewhat confirms that. Shohei Ohtani led off with a home run and set the tone immediately as the Dodgers went on to score 11 runs en route to a smooth and easy victory. If anything, the only "difficult" part was Kike Hernandez coming in to pitch the final inning and allowing five runs! I'm not worried about that in the slightest, and I'm backing the Dodgers to win and take the rubber match of the series Sunday night.

Teoscar Hernandez has annihilated left-handed pitching this year to the tune of a .383 batting average, better than a 1.200 OPS and five home runs in just 47 at-bats. He doesn't have much experience against his opponent Kyle Harrison, but in the three at-bats he faced Harrison in last year, Hernandez came away with a hit and an RBI. He's hit a home run in three straight games and from the 18 hits he's accrued against lefties, he's racked up 13 RBI. For a guy hitting in the heart of the order on a team I believe has potential to score a lot of runs tonight, I'm riding with the RBI price here but also playing Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI straight. Of course, I also sprinkled a Hernandez home run.

The Dodgers are 24-12 at home while the Giants fell to 19-19 last night with the loss and I can't back San Francisco to win this one after seeing the Dodgers bats get rolling Saturday. I think the momentum off that 11-run outburst continues today against Harrison who throws the fastball an astounding 65% of the time. He utilizes a breaking pitch and changeup as well, but if you're throwing the fastball that often, it better be really good. Unfortunately for Harrison, his is not. The fastball is being hit with a 93.2 mph average exit velocity, with an xSLG near .400 and other expected stats skewing higher than his actual numbers. He's being hit hard nearly half the time and in the left vs. left matchup he should thrive in, he's actually allowed a .260 average against. Pairing the Dodgers on the money line with a hitter prop and team total is how we're taking things here, and banking on the Dodgers to be hungry and not want to give that NL West lead back.

To go along with all of that, I'm fading Harrison on the hits allowed here and I don't mind playing the Over on his straight line at 5.5. The 4+ level on DraftKings' same-game parlay for hits allowed gets our parlay to +222, so if you need to get the odds above +300 for a profit boost, I like moving this line to 5+ hits. Harrison, as I mentioned above, has struggled with hard contact and doesn't have a deep assortment of pitches, which may allow him to get past the lowly Marlins allowing just one hit, but it's caused trouble in his other three starts. He's allowed at least four hits in three of four starts so far and he should be in for a full workload here after throwing 80+ pitches in three straight starts. Landon Roupp also lasted just 1.2 innings Saturday, so the Dodgers' lineup should have plenty of opportunities to crush the ball against Harrison if he works even just five innings, if not more.