The New York Giants and New England Patriots wrap up Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season when they face off on Monday Night Football on the first day of December. These teams may be trending in opposite directions with New York on a six-game losing streak and New England on a nine-game winning streak, but both squads have exciting young quarterbacks fans can gravitate towards. The Giants hope they have a franchise player in Jaxson Dart, who will make his return after missing time with a concussion. Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye is in the MVP conversation and can move his team into the top spot in the AFC with a victory on Monday.

Passing yards props

Jaxson Dart: 203.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Drake Maye: 246.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Drake Maye Over 246.5 passing yards (3.5 stars)

The model also rates the Over for Dart's passing yards at 3.5 stars. Maye's consensus line is 244.5 passing yards and he's projected to go just slightly above that at 250.8 passing yards. Maye has topped 246.5 passing yards in nine games this season, including the last five.

Passing attempts props

Jaxson Dart: 30.5 (Over -109, Under -117)

Drake Maye: 30.5 (Over -108, Under -118)

Top pick: Drake Maye Under 30.5 passing attempts (2.5 stars)

Dart's consensus line is 29.5 attempts and the model projects him at exactly that number, so we'll roll with Maye's Under here. The Patriots star passer has thrown the ball 30 times or less in seven games this season but has gone Over this line in each of his last three games. The model has Maye at 29.3 attempts on Monday.

Passing touchdowns props

Jaxson Dart: 1.5 (Over +153, Under -197)

Drake Maye: 1.5 (Over -185, Under +144)

Top pick: Drake Maye Under 1.5 passing TDs (3 stars)

Maye has thrown for 21 touchdowns in 11 games, tossing two or more in eight of those contests. However, the model only projects him at 1.3 passing scores for Monday's game.