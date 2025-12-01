The New York Giants are known for pulling off monster upsets over the New England Patriots. Do they have another one in store on Monday Night Football in Week 13? New England is the hottest team in the league right now, entering Monday at 10-2 and in the midst of a nine-game winning streak. The Giants have lost six in a row and are 2-10.

The Patriots signed veteran receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason to give Drake Maye a reliable weapon in the passing game, and he's a big reason why Maye is on the short list of MVP contenders at this stage of the season. The Giants, meanwhile, have started three different quarterbacks this year, but that hasn't stopped Wan'Dale Robinson from enjoying a career year as he already has a career-high in receiving yards with 794.

If you're a bettor looking to place NFL player props for Monday Night Football, should you be backing Robinson or Diggs with their total receptions and receiving yards props? The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and after running all those sims, it has shared its top plays for those two props as it pertains to Diggs and Robinson. All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards props

Wan'Dale Robinson: 58.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Stefon Diggs: 50.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Top pick: Wan'Dale Robinson Over 58.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

Robinson is a clear top target in this New York offense with Malik Nabers out for the year, and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart should be looking his way often against a tough Patriots defense. The model projects Robinson to have 77.3 receiving yards on Monday, well Over this line. Robinson has gone Over 59.5 yards five times this year.

Receptions props

Wan'Dale Robinson: 5.5 (Over -108, Under -118)

Stefon Diggs: 4.5 (Over -101, Under -127)

Top pick: Stefon Diggs Over 4.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

The model rates both receivers' Overs as 3.5-star plays, but we'll give the nod to Diggs here as his Over comes in at plus money. Diggs has cleared 4.5 receptions six times this season, and he's projected to have 4.6 catches on Monday against the Giants.