Golden Tempo profile: 2026 Belmont Stakes odds, post position, history and more to know

Golden Tempo's thrilling last-to-first charge in the Kentucky Derby at 23-1 odds forever etched his name in the record books as a Derby winner and turned Cherie DeVaux, the first woman to train a Derby winner, into a national sensation. After skipping the middle leg of the Triple Crown, Golden Tempo and DeVaux are back, this time in the Belmont Stakes, trying to prove the Derby victory was not a fluke. Bet Golden Tempo and the entire Belmont Stakes at TwinSpires with promo code CBSSPORTS. You'll get a special $400 signup bonus, double the regular offer:

9 Golden Tempo (9-2)

Trainer: Cherie DeVaux

Cherie DeVaux Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz Last race: First in the Kentucky Derby by a neck

First in the Kentucky Derby by a neck Career record: 5 starts: 3 wins, 2 thirds

5 starts: 3 wins, 2 thirds Career earnings: $3,433,000

$3,433,000 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 95 (Kentucky Derby)

95 (Kentucky Derby) Sire: Curlin

Below, we'll dig further into Golden Tempo as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 158th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

1 Vitruvian Man | 2 Powershift | 3 Chief Wallabee | 4 Renegade | 5 Ottinho | 6 Growth Equity | 7 Commandment | 8 Emerging Market | 9 Golden Tempo

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What to know about Golden Tempo

And now the question is, can Golden Tempo do it again?

Fans of the horse have to like that he has gotten faster with every start; his Beyer Speed Figures have improved each time out: 78, 81, 84, 88 to a 95 in the Kentucky Derby. That 95 is tied for the best last-out Beyer in the field.

This son of Curlin also is bred to excel at 10 furlongs and longer; DeVaux wasn't interested at all in running in the Preakness Stakes, which is just one sixteenth of a mile shorter than the Belmont.

But there's no question that Golden Tempo benefited tremendously in the Kentucky Derby by the pace meltdown. The top three finishers from that 18-horse race—Golden Tempo, Renegade and Ocelli—were 18th, 16th and 15th early.

Unfortunately for the Derby winner, the projected pace scenario for the Belmont does not shape up anything like the Derby's. The nine horses in the Belmont field have combined for 41 starts, but only once has a Belmont horse set the pace (Ottinho in a maiden race on Dec. 31). Instead of passing horses backing up from a pace collapse like he did in Louisville, Golden Tempo will have to run by horses who should have much more in the tank after a more reasonable early pace.

In addition, after going off at 23-1 in the Kentucky Derby, he is 9-2 on the morning line and there's a chance that he will leave the starting gate shorter than that at DK Horse and 1/ST BET. His Derby victory and DeVaux's whirlwind post-Derby media blitz have made the horse and trainer popular storylines, which casual bettors often find attractive.

Post draw analysis

In the lead up to the Belmont Stakes, DeVaux said she would like Golden Tempo to draw in the middle to the outside of the gate, just like he did in the Kentucky Derby, because she feels like the horse is better on the outside than the inside. In the post draw she got her wish, with Golden Tempo drawing widest of all, in No. 9. Expect jockey Jose Ortiz to let all of the horses to his inside clear before guiding Golden Tempo to the rail, just like he did in Louisville.