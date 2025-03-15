The top-seeded Utah Valley Wolverines will take on the second-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes in the championship game of the 2025 WAC Tournament on Saturday night. Utah Valley is coming off a 68-55 win over fifth-seeded Seattle, while Grand Canyon defeated third-seeded California Baptist 75-66 in Friday's semifinal matchups. The Antelopes (25-7, 13-3 WAC), who have won seven of eight, are 4-2 on neutral courts. The Wolverines (25-7, 15-1 WAC), who have won 10 in a row, are 3-1 in games at neutral sites.

Tipoff from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas is set for 11:40 p.m. ET. The teams split two meetings during the regular season, with Grand Canyon earning a 75-57 win in their last meeting on Feb. 1. Grand Canyon is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon:

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley spread: Grand Canyon -3.5



Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley over/under: 142.5 points

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley money line: Grand Canyon -181, Utah Valley +150

GCU: The Antelopes are 5-5 against the spread over their last 10 games

UVU: The Wolverines are 6-3-1 ATS over their last 10 games

Why you should back Grand Canyon

Senior forward JaKobe Coles helped pace the Antelopes with 22 points, three rebounds and two blocks in Friday's semifinal win over California Baptist. He scored 24 points and added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in Wednesday's 98-75 win over UT Arlington in the quarterfinals. In the Feb. 1 win over Utah Valley, Coles finished with 15 points with six rebounds and three assists. In 28.4 minutes per game this season, he is averaging 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

Also helping power Grand Canyon is senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster. He has scored 12 points or more in each of the last seven games. In Friday's semifinal win over California Baptist, he poured in 18 points, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists. He had 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks against UT Arlington on Wednesday. In 27.2 minutes per game, he is averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, two assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Utah Valley

Junior guard Dominick Nelson is one of three Wolverines scoring in double figures. In 30.2 minutes per game, he is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. In two games against the Antelopes, he is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 34.5 minutes. He poured in 25 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 71-66 win over Tarleton State on March 8.

Sophomore guard Tanner Toolson is having a solid tournament. In Friday's semifinal win over Seattle, he poured in 18 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals. In Wednesday's 74-57 quarterfinal win over Utah Tech, he scored 16 points, while adding four rebounds and two assists. In 28.1 minutes per game this season, he is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steal. See which team to pick here.

