The last time the nation saw Great White, just moments before loading into the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby, he reared up, fell on his back and dumped his rider, forcing him to be scratched from the race. Though the incident looked scary, the horse escaped the situation unscathed. And now this enormous gray gelding, who weighs in at more than 1,300 pounds, will get a second chance at Triple Crown glory in the 2026 Preakness Stakes. Bet Great White and the entire Preakness Stakes at DraftKings Racing, where new users who click through our links can win a share of $150,000 with DK Horse's King of the Track promo here:

13 Great White (15-1)

Trainer: John Ennis

John Ennis Jockey: Alex Achard

Alex Achard Last race: Fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 22¼ lengths

Fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 22¼ lengths Career record: 4 starts: 2 wins

4 starts: 2 wins Career earnings: $202,495

$202,495 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 84 (John Battaglia Memorial)

84 (John Battaglia Memorial) Sire: Volatile

Below, we'll dig further into Great White as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 151st Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 16. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

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What to know about Great White

The quickest way for Great White to stop being known as "the horse who reared up before the start of the 2026 Kentucky Derby" is to win the Preakness Stakes. That's easier said than done.

His best credentials have been built on the synthetic surface at Turfway Park, where he has two wins in three starts, including a victory in the John Battaglia Memorial over Fulleffort, who subsequently won the Jeff Ruby Steaks. But in his only start on dirt, Great White faded to fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes, losing to Further Ado by more than 22 lengths.

Trainer John Ennis said the horse was flat the week prior to the Blue Grass but had regained his energy entering the Kentucky Derby. The horse received multiple rave reviews entering the Run for the Roses, but of course any hopes were dashed behind the starting gate.

Since Great White didn't get to run in Louisville, the question remains: Can he run on the dirt just as well as he does on the synthetic? His sire's stats say no. Sons and daughters of Volatile win at 15% in synthetic routes and just 12% in dirt routes.

Assuming Great White actually enters the starting gate this time, he should certainly be a longshot again. He is listed at 15-1 on the morning line at DK Horse and 1/ST BET. Claim our jumbo-sized 1/ST BET offer here to get a $500 sign-up bonus with the promo code 500BET:

Post draw analysis

Great White's two wins came when he was drawn outside: No. 9 of 12 and No. 8 of 11. And his two losses came when he was drawn inside: No. 1 and No. 2. An enormous animal like this one preferring to be outside certainly makes sense, and he got what he wanted from Monday's post draw with the No. 13 slot. If Great White takes to the dirt better than he did in the Blue Grass Stakes, expect him to make a three-wide move around the far turn.