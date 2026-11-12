The postseason can be full of surprises, but the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks avoided upsets to reach the Grey Cup, and the two sides will meet on Sunday, Nov. 15 to decide the winner of the 2026 CFL season. Montreal has won eight Grey Cup trophies, with the most recent title in 2023. Edmonton has 14 Grey Cup championships to its name, but the last one came in 2015. Before you lock in any wagers before the Alouettes and Elks face off on Sunday, you need to see what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say about the matchup. Bet on Grey Cup with DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 46-38 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for the 2026 Grey Cup.

CFL Grey Cup picks

Montreal -3.5 vs. Edmonton

Over 55.5 points

Montreal -3.5 and Over 55.5 points

These teams are legitimately the best in the CFL and have been for long stretches this season. Edmonton has been quite the story of the 2026 CFL season, as it looked the part on both sides of the ball. What stood out the most about the Elks this year is the play of RB Justin Rankin, as well as their opportunistic defense.

Montreal has the league's best offense due to the play of QB Davis Alexander and WR Tyson Philpot. Defensively, the Alouettes attack downhill and do a great job of forcing turnovers. In a game between similar teams, I will side with the more experienced of the two, and that's Montreal.

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