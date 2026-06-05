Growth Equity profile: 2026 Belmont Stakes odds, post position, history and more to know

There are only two horses in the Belmont Stakes whose Beyer Speed Figures have improved with every start. One is Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo. The other? Growth Equity, who is coming off a career-best victory in the Peter Pan Stakes. On Saturday, this longshot trained by Chad Brown will try to move forward one more time when he leaves the starting gate in the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Back Growth Equity Tempo or any horse in the rest of the Belmont Stakes field at TwinSpires with promo code CBSSPORTS. You'll get a special $400 signup bonus, double the regular offer:

6 Growth Equity (12-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Chad Brown Jockey: Manny Franco

Manny Franco Last race: First in the Peter Pan Stakes by 2 lengths

First in the Peter Pan Stakes by 2 lengths Career record: 4 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds

4 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings: $187,600

$187,600 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 93 (2026 Peter Pan Stakes)

93 (2026 Peter Pan Stakes) Sire: Nyquist

Below, we'll dig further into Growth Equity as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 158th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

1 Vitruvian Man | 2 Powershift | 3 Chief Wallabee | 4 Renegade | 5 Ottinho | 6 Growth Equity | 7 Commandment | 8 Emerging Market | 9 Golden Tempo

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What to know about Growth Equity

An improving 3-year-old is dangerous in the spring and that's exactly what this Chad Brown-trained runner is. After finishing second in his debut in July at Saratoga, Growth Equity didn't return to the races until February, finishing second again. He broke his maiden in his third career start, winning at a mile at Aqueduct.

That set the stage for his best performance yet, a 2-length victory in the Peter Pan Stakes, the prep race for the Belmont. He won that race going away, suggesting the stretch out to 1¼ miles won't be an issue. That effort earned a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 93 and continued a trend of ascending speed figures in every race (69, 83, 89 and 93).

Most impressively, the speed figures have gotten better as the races have gotten longer. A son of Nyquist out of a Wildcat Heir mare, he already has run farther than his pedigree suggests he should.

In his races he has shown tactical speed and a preference to stalk paces. And in a Belmont Stakes field without any confirmed frontrunners, he should get exactly the trip he wants, likely just outside Powershift.

Jockey Manny Franco, who was aboard two starts ago and had a big day at Saratoga on Thursday, is set to get back on Growth Equity and replace Flavien Prat, who again will ride Emerging Market.

Growth Equity is listed at 12-1 on the morning line at DK Horse and 1/ST BET, and there's every chance backers will get that and possibly more when the starting gate opens.

Post draw analysis

Growth Equity drew beautifully, in the No. 6 post. He's outside the expected pacesetter, Powershift, and should get the outside stalking trip that he covets. If he's able to move forward one more time, he could be prominent in the final quarter mile.