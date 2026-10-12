After rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the ALDS, the Cleveland Guardians will look to win their fourth in a row when they battle the well-rested and top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the 2026 ALCS on Monday night. Cleveland trailed 2-0 going to Chicago, but won three straight, including a 2-0 decision on Saturday. The Guardians (85-77), winners of the AL Central, are 46-37 on the road this season, including the 2026 MLB playoffs. The Rays (98-64), who won the AL East, are 57-26 on their home field, including the postseason. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen will get the start for Tampa Bay, while Cleveland turns to lefty Foster Griffin. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a -164 favorite on the money line (risk $164 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Rays odds, while the over/under is 6.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Rays money line Rays -169, Guardians +145 Guardians vs. Rays over/under 6.5 runs Guardians vs. Rays run line Rays -1.5 (+130) Guardians vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Guardians vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Rays, the model is going Over 6.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in three of the past four Cleveland games. The Over is also 6-3-1 over the past 10 Rays games. The Over has gone 15-10-3 in Rays games when the line is less than 7 runs.

The model projects three Guardians players to have 1.3 or more total bases, including Jose Ramirez, Chase DeLauter and Jo Adell. It also projects three Rays players over 1.3 total bases, including Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero and Victor Mesa Jr.

With that, the teams combine for 7.7 total runs, giving value to the Over in 60% of simulations. Get the Guardians vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Guardians vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.