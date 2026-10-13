The Cleveland Guardians will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they battle the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of their 2026 American League Championship Series on Tuesday night. Cleveland earned a come-from-behind 7-3 win in Game 1. Left-hander Parker Messick (12-9, 2.56 ERA) will get the start for Cleveland, while Tampa Bay will counter with right-hander Freddy Peralta (10-11, 4.42 ERA). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a -132 favorite on the money line (risk $132 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Rays odds, while the over/under is 7. Before making any Rays vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Rays money line Rays -132, Guardians +116 Guardians vs. Rays over/under 7 runs Guardians vs. Rays run line Rays -1.5 (+172) Guardians vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Guardians vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Rays, the model is going Over 7 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over hit with plenty of room to spare in Game 1 as the teams combined for 10 runs in a game where the total was 6.5. Overall, seven of Tampa Bay's last 10 games have cleared the total, while Cleveland has seen three of its last five go Over.

The model projects four Guardians players to have 1.5 or more total bases, including Jose Ramirez, Chase DeLauter, Jo Adell and Angel Martinez. It also projects two Rays players over 1.5 total bases, including Yandy Diaz and Ryan Vilade.

The model projects 7.3 combined runs, making the Over the value side. Get the Guardians vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Guardians vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.