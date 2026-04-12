The final contest of Sunday's MLB slate features the rubber match between the Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Tanner Bibee (0-1, 3.29 ERA) will get the nod for Cleveland in this series finale while the Braves turn to Chris Sale (2-1, 3.94 ERA). SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has put together a same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball and those interested in tailing his picks can do so with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags" is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Guardians vs. Braves on Sunday.

Guardians vs. Braves same-game parlay

Same-game parlay odds: +600

On Sunday Night Baseball this week, we get to see former Cy Young winner Chris Sale taking on Tanner Bibee and the Guardians in the rubber match of a three-game set. Atlanta was blanked Saturday night but won on Friday, and looks to get its offensive mojo back in front of the home crowd. I'm taking a bit more of a longshot approach here on the parlay because I found two really interesting props but as you will read, I lean towards Atlanta winning behind a strong starting pitching performance.

Sale has been great at home so far this year with just one run allowed in his first two starts and he's completed six innings in each. Last time out the lefty hit a speed bump in L.A., lasting just four innings and allowing six runs thanks in-part to a couple of home runs. He still struck out seven batters but walking two and hitting another two in the fourth inning spelled his demise. I believe he'll be much better here against a Cleveland lineup that doesn't scare me much, especially with a stud left-hander on the mound. The Guardians have been slightly worse against southpaws in a small sample size to begin the year, but this offense was stifled for five innings by the likes of Martin Perez recently and I don't trust they can get to Sale with a lineup that was one of the worst offenses against lefties last year.

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On the other side, Bibee has struggled to complete a full five innings this year, doing so just once in three tries. Bibee has specifically struggled against righties so far but the walks have all come against left-handed batters with five in eight innings. The switch to a right-hander should have this Braves lineup ready to feast after being shutout last night and going 0-for-6 with men in scoring position against the crafty lefty Parker Messick. Atlanta has hit .262 with a .778 OPS against righties so far, good for fourth in MLB and the Braves need to get the offense going early against Bibee because the Cleveland bullpen does pose an issue in the later innings for the run scoring efforts.

Matt Olson has looked great so far this year, specifically against right-handers where he's hit .297 with three home runs in less than 40 at-bats. He's locked in at the plate right now and knows the strike zone well, walking at least once in seven of his last ten games and four straight now. He had a hit last night and two straight games with a home run before that, so I like playing the 2+ hits + runs + RBI prop as well here but the focus for this parlay is on the walk. We're looking to target Bibee's struggles against left-handers and with how hot Olson has been at the plate, there is potential to pitch around him in a big spot.

Jose Ramirez is the best player in the Guardians lineup and might finally be coming around offensively. With a home run on Saturday and four hits across his last three games, I'm going to target a walk for Ramirez too. He's picked up a walk in each of his last three games and would be the clear pitch around option for Sale with David Fry likely hitting behind him. He's also walked seven times now in the last nine games after just one walk across his first six to open the year, pointing to him seeing the ball better and settling in for the year.