The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners conclude their series on Sunday, March 29, with the visitors looking to take three of the four games after a thrilling 6-5 win on Saturday night. Cleveland will send Slade Cecconi (7-7, 4.30 ERA last season) to the bump in this finale while Seattle counters with Emerson Hancock (4-5, 4.90 ERA last season). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Mariners getting a series split in 61% of simulations. If you're looking to make a wager on this game, check out what SportsLine baseball expert Angelo Magliocca is rolling with for this contest and use the latest DraftKings promo code to tail his bets.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags" is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Guardians vs. Mariners on Sunday.

Guardians vs. Mariners same-game parlay

Guardians first 5 innings +0.5

Guardians Over 2.5 runs

Chase DeLauter 2+ hits/runs/RBI

Same-game parlay odds: +202

The first Sunday of baseball season brings us a "late" game between the Mariners and Guardians, which will be a 4:20 pm local time start. The late afternoon game features the only unassuming name in the Mariners rotation, Emerson Hancock, facing off with second-year man Slade Cecconi for the Guardians. Cleveland traded Josh Naylor for Cecconi in the offseason before 2025 and he turned in 130+ innings for them with a 4.30 ERA last year, the most of his young career. The expected ERA was at five, so there wasn't anything all that inspiring with his performance, but the Guardians have big plans for the young arm and he was good this spring, allowing just 3 runs in 16+ innings. With the momentum of a huge win late in the game last night, I'm backing the Guardians to come out firing here and taking the +0.5 runs in the first five innings. If it's another low-scoring affair as we've seen in this ballpark, we would still win if the F5 is a tie. To go along with the spread, I'm taking Cleveland to score at least three runs on the alternate total.

Hancock was looking good this spring before his final start, allowing eight hits in less than four innings. He turned in a 4.90 ERA and 5.52 expected ERA in 2025, and has a place in the rotation because of injuries more than his ability. The Guardians offense hasn't been great outside of Chase DeLauter and even if you include his four home runs over the first three games, they're still hitting just .226 to start the year and the Mariners bullpen is one of the best in baseball. I'm staying away from backing the Guardians for the full game but I lean that way at the current odds with Hancock getting the start and we're already betting on at least a few runs for Cleveland.

We can't leave out DeLauter, who's been hotter than a pistol to start the year, leading MLB with four home runs through three games and a 1.500 OPS. The hits, runs, and RBI prop bet is one of my favorites and the price on DeLauter has taken a hit because of how hot he's been but I'll back a hot streak before caring about losing a few cents of value. Last year, Hancock allowed 12 home runs and 23 walks in just 46 innings against left-handed batters, so the damage was done often from that side of the plate. Also, DeLauter is likely to be hitting near the top of the order and is on the away team, giving us ample opportunities with nine full at-bats.