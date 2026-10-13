The ALCS has the baseball spotlight to itself Tuesday as the Cleveland Guardians visit the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 2 before a day off Wednesday then a change of venue. More people will probably watch Tuesday, as Game 1 largely got buried nationally by the Monday Night Football instant classic between the Bills and Rams. But then, baseball is more of a regional sport. Tampa Bay is a -137 money-line favorite at home, according to the Guardians vs. Rays odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for total runs is 6.5. Bet $5+ on any of today's MLB games to get $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

The game is set for an 8 p.m. ET start at Tropicana Field and will air on TBS. There's no weather worries at the Trop. At -137 on the money line, Tampa Bay is taking 69% of tickets and 64% of money. There's bigger leans on the Over 6.5 – I can't say as I'm surprised after both playoff games yesterday were high scoring. It was a weird Monday of MLB.

On the updated series line, Cleveland is -165 and Tampa Bay +135 following the Guardians' 7-3 upset in the opener – despite trailing 2-0 to Rays ace Drew Rasmussen entering the sixth inning; Rasmussen should not have come out for the seventh in retrospect. The Guardians totaled 14 hits against a Rays staff that allowed just 12 total in its ALDS sweep against the Yankees.

In series with the current 2-3-2 format, teams that have taken a 1-0 lead on the road have gone on to win the series 41 of 73 times (56%). Cleveland has won four straight games in the same postseason for the first time since winning starting 6-0 in 2016.

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Guardians vs. Rays MLB same-game parlay

Tampa Bay money line

Race to seven runs: Neither

DraftKings SGP price: +115 (subject to change)

We haven't seen an AL Central team win a playoff series in the ALDS or later vs. a non-AL Central team since Cleveland captured the 2016 ALCS vs. Toronto before losing to the Cubs in that epic World Series. I still can't believe it has been 10 years now.

These teams are proof (as are the Brewers, to an extent) that you don't have to have a Mets- or Dodgers-sized payroll to be a World Series contender as Tampa Bay ranks 28th in the majors in payroll and Cleveland 30th. In fact, the Guardians' payroll if $74.5 million is barely less than the average annual value of Shohei Ohtani's contract with the Dodgers.

Both clubs have very good bullpens, but it's about lights-out time when Rays closer Bryan Baker enters as he saved all three games of the ALDS vs the Yankees without an earned run allowed. He has now converted 33 consecutive save appearances, including playoffs, with the last blown on May 13. Tampa Bay is 60-8 (.882) in Baker's appearances this season.

It's trade acquisition and pending free agent – and a guy the Rays probably can't afford without a discount – right-hander Freddy Peralta starting on the mound. He was pretty bad with the Mets but has been much better in 10 starts with Tampa Bay at 5-2 with a 2.35 ERA. It took the 30-year-old a bit of time to adjust, but he has allowed one earned run or fewer in seven straight outings (0.93 ERA), all Tampa Bay wins.

Peralta didn't qualify for a W back on Oct. 5 when he allowed one run and three hits over 4.2 innings against the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS. He was pulled with two runners on and Cam Booser got out of it. Peralta is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA in 10 career playoff appearances, the first nine with Milwaukee.

He missed Cleveland this season, and the model projects Peralta at 5.1 innings, 5.1 strikeouts, 4.4 hits allowed and 1.8 earned runs. No Guardians batter has a regular-season homer off him. All-Star Jose Ramirez has two singles in six at-bats. Ramirez was a huge part of Monday's win with three hits, two runs, an RBI and good base-running.

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Cleveland might not be a playoff team without the contributions of rookie lefty Parker Messick, who likely finishes second in the 2026 AL Rookie of the Year voting behind Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle. Messick was 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA and 10.6 WHIP in 32 starts. Two of those came vs. Tampa Bay, and the 25-year-old was 0-1 with a 1.35 ERA in 13.1 innings.

Former Cleveland prospect Junior Caminero is 1-for-12 off him. The rising Rays superstar collided with teammate outfielder Jonny DeLuca while both were chasing a foul ball in the ninth Monday, but apparently both avoided serious injuries.

Messick is actually from the greater Tampa Bay area in Plant City and attended many games at Tropicana Field rooting for the Rays. His two appearances in the ALDS vs. the White Sox weren't great as he went 0-1 with a 5.49 ERA in 6.2 innings. The model forecasts him at 6.1 innings, 6.3 strikeouts, 4.5 hits allowed and 1.7 earned runs.

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If my math is right, the Rays haven't lost back-to-back home games in two months, last on Aug. 15-17 vs. Baltimore. The Guardians got their split and stole home-field advantage so it's a natural human letdown spot. And as noted, the rookie Messick wasn't that sharp in his first two playoff outings. The model has Tampa Bay by a score of 3.7-3.5.

I'm going right back to the same parlay as Game 1, but it's at a better price tonight. The Rays didn't use their stellar closer Baker in the opener, so he's perhaps ready for two innings tonight with Wednesday an off day in the series. That bullpen crumbled Monday. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.