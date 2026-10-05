The 2026 MLB playoffs continue Monday with Game 2 in both ALDS matchups. The early start is Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox as Chicago looks to keep its surprising postseason run going. The White Sox swept the Astros in the wild-card round and then took Game 1 of this series by a 3-0 final. Lefty Anthony Kay (10-9, 4.44 ERA) is set to start for Chicago, while Cleveland turns to righty Gavin Williams (14-8, 3.76 ERA). Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is at 5 p.m. ET. Cleveland is the -154 favorite (risk $154 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. White Sox odds, while the over/under is 6.5 runs. Before making any Guardians vs. White Sox picks, be sure to see the White Sox vs. Guardians predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on White Sox vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. White Sox:

Guardians vs. White Sox money line Guardians -149, White Sox +130 Guardians vs. White Sox over/under 6.5 runs Guardians vs. White Sox run line Guardians -1.5 (+154) Guardians vs. White Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. White Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top White Sox vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. White Sox, the model is going Over 6.5 combined runs for at the best betting apps. Game 1 didn't produce much offense, and the over/under has dropped half a run as a result, but the season-long trends largely support this pick.

Chicago's offense was rolling in the wild-card round against the Astros as the White Sox scored a combined 13 runs in those two games. Dating back to the regular season, Chicago has scored at least five runs in eight of its last 10 games. In total, 58% of Chicago's game this year have cleared the total.

The trends are also strong when these teams meet. Eight of 14 games cleared the total this season, including all three games went they met in a mid-September series. The model projects 8.9 combined runs as the Over hits more than 70% of the time. Get the Guardians vs. White Sox money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. White Sox picks

After simulating every pitch of Guardians vs. White Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins White Sox vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.