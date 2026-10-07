TThe Chicago White Sox will look to complete a series sweep over the Cleveland Guardians when they meet in Game 3 of their American League Division Series on Wednesday. Chicago is coming off a 4-3 win over Cleveland on Monday. The Guardians (85-77), who won the AL Central, are 44-37 on the road this season. The White Sox (84-78), who finished second in the AL Central, are 48-33 on their home field in 2026. Cleveland is expected to start left-hander Foster Griffin (15-6, 3.60 ERA), while right-hander Davis Martin (9-8, 3.95) is expected to start for Chicago. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is set for 4 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -121 favorite on the money line (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. White Sox odds, while the over/under is 7.5. Before making any White Sox vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the Guardians vs. White Sox predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. White Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for White Sox vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. White Sox money line White Sox -121, Guardians +101 Guardians vs. White Sox over/under 7.5 runs Guardians vs. White Sox run line White Sox -1.5 (+169) Guardians vs. White Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. White Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Guardians vs. White Sox predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. White Sox, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over is 9-6 across the 15 matchups between the teams this season. It hit in Game 2, and the Over has connected in four of their last five meetings overall. Also, no team has leaned over as much as Chicago this season, with the Over posting a 95-69-2 record.

Thus, the Over has hit for the White Sox in four more games than any other team in the 2026 MLB season. The model projects both teams to score over 4.0 goals on average. With that, the teams combine for 8.7 total runs, giving value to the Over. Get the Guardians vs. White Sox money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make White Sox vs. Guardians picks

After simulating every pitch of Guardians vs. White Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. White Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.