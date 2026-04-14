The current Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users the chance to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after a $10 deposit, and Tuesday has plenty of sports betting options to take advantage of this latest offer. Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, including Shohei Ohtani in action for Dodgers vs. Mets at 10:10 p.m. ET. The NBA Play-In Tournament begins tonight as well with Heat vs. Hornets and Suns vs. Trail Blazers. Click here to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code and double your winnings on your first 10 bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

This Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates legitimately. Users receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boost tokens after a $10 deposit, with a maximum bet of $50 for each. Profit boost tokens expire seven days after being issued. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

New users receive all 10 profit boost tokens as soon as making your deposit. This offer is legal in Hard Rock Bet states such as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. No specific Hard Rock bonus code is needed for this offer. Profit boost tokens expire after seven days and each bet has a maximum of $50. Claim the Hard Rock Bet bonus code here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Charlotte Hornets host the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference elimination game at 7:30 p.m. ET to kick off the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Hornets were one of the hottest teams in the NBA in the closing months, going 28-10 over their final 38 games to finish 44-38 on the season. The Heat (43-39) have a playoff culture though, making the playoffs in each of the previous six seasons, including two NBA Finals appearances under coach Erik Spoelstra.

Tuesday's Western Conference contest features the Phoenix Suns (45-37) hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (42-40) at 10 p.m. ET with the winner earning the No. 7 seed for the NBA playoffs. The Suns have made the playoffs in four of the prior five seasons, while the Trail Blazers are seeking their first postseason appearance since the 2020-21 season. The Suns went 2-1 against Portland this season, however, the road team won all three games. For NBA betting, the Hornets are 5.5-point favorites, and the Suns are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Hard Rock Bet. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and double your winnings in your first 10 bets with a $10 deposit:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The two preseason favorites to win the National League continue their series on Tuesday, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the New York Mets. Los Angeles has played like every bit of the back-to-back World Series champions they are, opening this season at 12-4, while the Mets (7-10) have lost six straight games and scored nine runs over those contests, including suffering a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers on Monday. Both teams are sending one of their best arms to the mound, with the Mets starting a top prospect in Nolan McLean and the Dodgers starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who had a 2.49 ERA last season. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

Dodgers vs. Mets is the final game of a full 15-game MLB slate on Tuesday. For MLB betting, the Dodgers are -210 favorites, with the Mets listed as +176 underdogs in the latest Tuesday MLB odds at Hard Rock Bet. The over/under is set at 7.5 runs. Other intriguing Tuesday MLB matchups include Angels (+142) vs. Yankees (-168), Blue Jays (+100) vs. Brewers (-120) and Cubs (+124) vs. Phillies (-146). Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

Responsible Gaming



Hard Rock Bet has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, including limiting deposits, wagers and sessions, along with session reminders and the ability to take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. Along with state-specific problem gambling resources, Hard Rock Bet also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.