While the NBA is off ahead of the Play-In Tournament, Monday features a 10-game MLB slate, perfect for claiming the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users the chance to double your winnings on your first 10 bets after making a $10 deposit. The Dodgers and Mets will begin their series in Los Angeles, and Paul Skenes will take the mound for Pirates vs. Nationals. Click here to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code and double your winnings on your first 10 bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

This Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates legitimately. Users receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boost tokens after a $10 deposit, with a maximum bet of $50 for each. Profit boost tokens expire seven days after being issued. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

New users receive all 10 profit boost tokens as soon as making your deposit. This offer is legal in Hard Rock Bet states such as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. No specific Hard Rock bonus code is needed for this offer. Profit boost tokens expire after seven days and each bet has a maximum of $50. Claim the Hard Rock Bet bonus code here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Paul Skenes is about as must-watch of a pitcher as there is in baseball, and the 23-year-old reigning NL Cy Young winner is scheduled to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. ET. After a rough Opening Day where he allowed five runs against the Mets without making it out of the first inning, Skenes has allowed only one run in back-to-back starts. He had 11 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings in those starts, and could completely dominate the Nationals on Monday. For MLB betting, the Pirates are -245 favorites, and Skenes' total strikeout over/under is set at 6.5 Ks.

Later in the evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series against the New York Mets for a 10:10 p.m. ET start in L.A. These two teams entered the season with the two shortest odds to win the National League, and the Dodgers (11-4) have dominated as the back-to-back world champions to begin this season. Meanwhile, the Mets (7-9) have lost five straight and scored just nine runs in those contests. The Dodgers are -158 favorites, with the Mets listed as +134 underdogs in the latest Monday MLB odds at Hard Rock Bet. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

Responsible Gaming



Hard Rock Bet has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, including limiting deposits, wagers and sessions, along with session reminders and the ability to take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. Along with state-specific problem gambling resources, Hard Rock Bet also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.