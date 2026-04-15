Wednesday is jam-packed with sports, and you can get in on the action as a bettor with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives you the chance to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after a $10 deposit. The NBA's Play-In Tournament continues with the Orlando Magic visiting the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers hosting the Golden State Warriors, and there's also a full 15-game MLB schedule, as well as six NHL contests. Get started at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings on your first 10 bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

This Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- just click "Claim Bonus" on this page. The offer is only available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally liscensed to operate. New users will be given 10 (ten) 100% profit boost tokens right after after making a first deposit of at least $10. There is a maxmium bet value of $50 for each token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The day's NBA betting action begins with the Magic taking on the 76ers. The winner will meet the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the loser will take on the Charlotte Hornets for the right to play the Detroit Pistons in the first round. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Under hitting at a 60.2% rate.

In the Western Conference, it's win or go home for the Clippers and Warriors. The winner will then take on the Phoenix Suns for the No. 8 seed and the right to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. The SportsLine Model has the Under hitting 60.3% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and double your winnings in your first 10 bets with a $10 deposit:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Dodgers won a tight 2-1 game over the Mets on Tuesday thanks to a late RBI single from Kyle Tucker, and Los Angeles will now go for a sweep over their fellow deep-pocketed club. They'll do so with superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound, while Clay Holmes will get the ball for New York. The SportsLine model has the Mets covering the run line in 59% of its simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

Responsible Gaming



Hard Rock Bet has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, including limiting deposits, wagers and sessions, along with session reminders and the ability to take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. Along with state-specific problem gambling resources, Hard Rock Bet also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.