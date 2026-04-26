The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code allows new users to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after depositing $10 or more. The Oilers are aiming to even their series with the Ducks in the NHL Playoffs, while the Celtics can take a 3-1 lead over the 76ers in their first-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Sunday, April 26

The Celtics took a 1-0 lead over the 76ers, but were shockingly defeated at home in Game 2. Boston rebounded with a road win in Game 3, taking that contest 108-100 in order to retake the series lead. The action continues in Philadelphia on Sunday, where the 76ers are trying to even the series headed into Game 5 and the Celtics are eyeing a 3-1 lead. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Celtics here as they not only win in the majority of simulations, but they also cover as 7.5-point favorites 55% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

The Oilers have really dropped the ball in their last two games against the Ducks. After taking a 1-0 series lead, the Oilers have allowed a whopping 13 goals across the last two games to fall behind 2-1. Defense was a problem for Edmonton in the last two postseasons, even as the Oilers made the Stanley Cup Final each of those campaigns. We know the Oilers have offensive firepower, but superstar Connor McDavid didn't have a single point in Games 1 or 2 before picking up a goal and assist in Game 3. The model says the Ducks are the team to back in Game 4, as they win in 49% of simulations at plus money. Bet on the NHL and more at Hard Rock Bet and claim your profit boost tokens:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming and utilize the tools and resources available to them when needed. Hard Rock Bet offers various gaming alerts, gaming limits and timeout options while also sharing contact information for national and local helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET.