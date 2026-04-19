Sunday is another loaded day on the sports schedule, and bettors can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after depositing $10 or more with their first deposit. The Golden Knights will begin another postseason run, this time against the Mammoth, while the Pistons are the No. 1 seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference and face the Magic. Sunday Night Baseball this week features two NL East rivals with the Braves facing the Phillies. Sign up now at at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings:

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Best bets on Sunday, April 19

The Pistons have had quite the rise over the last few years, making the postseason a year ago after finishing 2023-24 with the NBA's worst record and then securing the No. 1 seed this year. Their first test this postseason is a matchup with the Magic, who secured the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff field with a win in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday. All eyes will be on the Pistons as the conference's top seed in a year where the East seems as wide open as it ever has been. Detroit went 31-9 at home this year, so homecourt advantage could be a big deal for this young Pistons squad. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is taking the Under here as Under 218.5 hits in nearly 69% of simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on NBA and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

There's always plenty of intrigue with the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially the first round. The Golden Knights had a down year by their lofty standards with 95 points, but that was still good enough to win the Pacific Division once again. Vegas' first matchup is the Mammoth, who had 92 points to secure a postseason bid. Vegas is favored in Game 1 and for the whole series, but Utah had the upper hand this regular season, taking two of three from the Golden Knights, outscoring them 9-1 in those two wins. The Mammoth win as plus-money underdogs in 51% of simulations, making this the model's top play for this matchup. Bet on Mammoth vs. Golden Knights and more NHL at Hard Rock Bet here and claim your profit boost tokens:

The Braves are out to prove 2025 was a fluke when they finished under .500 after entering the year with World Series aspirations, and one of their biggest hurdles will be a Phillies team that won the division each of the last two seasons. The Braves are off to a great start to 2026 and are looking for a series sweep on Sunday. The series finale is a matchup of young pitchers with rookie Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77 ERA) starting for the Phillies against Atlanta's Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.32 ERA). The SportsLine model likes the Braves to finish the sweep of their division rivals, as they win in 55% of the simulations as plus-money underdogs. The model gives the money-line pick a 'B' grade. Sign up and wager on MLB at Hard Rock Bet to double your winnings on your first 10 bets with a $10 deposit:

Responsible Gaming



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