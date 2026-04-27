Monday is the perfect day for new users to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to double their winnings on their next 10 bets. New users can earn the bonus bets after depositing $10 or more on their first transaction. The Flyers get another shot at eliminating the Penguins in one of the two NHL games, and there are three NBA contests, with the Thunder and Timberwolves looking to close out their NBA Playoff series. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Monday, April 27

The Thunder have had little trouble with the Suns in the NBA Playoffs, while the Nuggets are in a world of trouble against the Timberwolves. OKC looks well on its way to a shot at defending its NBA title, while Minnesota has won three in a row against Denver. OKC is a 10.5-point favorite on the road, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Thunder closing out the series. They are winning in 70% of its simulations, but the Suns are covering the spread at a 52% rate. The Nuggets also are favored by 10.5 and are home Monday. However, the model has 'B' grades on Minnesota against the spread and on the money line. It covers in 61% of simulations and wins 37% of the time as a big plus-money underdog.

In the NHL, the Penguins snapped a six-game losing streak -- and stopped a win streak of the same length for the Flyers -- with their 4-2 victory in Saturday's Game 4. The Penguins got a goal and an assist from Sidney Crosby, and Arturs Silovs took over in goal and had 28 saves. The Flyers are +115 road underdogs on the money line, with Pittsburgh a -136 favorite, but the SportsLine model has Philadelphia winning in 49% of its simulations and covering the +1.5 puck line 74% of the time. Go to Hard Rock Bet now and claim 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

It's a battle of left-handers Monday in MLB when the Guardians host the Rays in an American League matchup. Rookie Parker Messick who has started five times and gone 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 0.88 WHIP so far, is scheduled to start for Cleveland. Messick hasn't allowed more than three runs in a game, and the Guardians won all five of his starts. He lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning against the Orioles 11 days ago. The Rays are expected to go with Steven Matz (3-1, 4.81 ERA). Cleveland is a -136 favorite in the Rays vs. Guardians odds, and the SportsLine model has the hosts winning 70% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and receive your profit boost tokens:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming and utilize the tools and resources available to them when needed. Hard Rock Bet offers various tools, including gaming alerts and limits, as well as timeout options. Contact information for national and local helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, are also available.