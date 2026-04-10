The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users the chance to double your winnings on your first 10 bets after making a $10 deposit. The first major of the year continues on Friday, and all 30 NBA and 30 MLB teams are in action, creating plenty of online sports betting opportunities. The first golf major of the year is also in its second round at Augusta, Ga. Click here to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code and double your winnings on your first 10 bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

This Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates legitimately. Users receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boost tokens after a $10 deposit, with a maximum bet of $50 for each. Profit boost tokens expire seven days after being issued. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

New users receive all 10 profit boost tokens as soon as making your deposit. This offer is legal in Hard Rock Bet states such as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. No specific Hard Rock bonus code is needed for this offer. Profit boost tokens expire after seven days and each bet has a maximum of $50. Claim the Hard Rock Bet bonus code here:

Friday NBA betting preview

All 30 NBA teams are in action Friday, creating plenty of NBA betting opportunities. One of the highlights of the Friday NBA schedule features the Atlanta Hawks hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET. After going 18-2 over a 20-game stretch, the Hawks have dropped back-to-back games, including a 122-116 loss in Cleveland on Wednesday before returning to Atlanta for the second half of the home-and-home. The Cavaliers are 10-2 over their last 12 games, but they'll be without Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (knee).

The Hawks are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Friday NBA odds at Hard Rock Bet. The Friday NBA slate is filled with other matchups with postseason implications, such as Pistons vs. Hornets (-5.5), Raptors vs. Knicks (-6) and Timberwolves vs. Rockets (-10.5). The Knicks are playing the second half of a back-to-back after a 112-106 win over Boston on Thursday. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros meet for the first time this season on Friday after the two teams finished first and second, respectively, in the AL West last year. The Astros had won four straight divisional titles before Seattle won it last year. Both teams are coming off rough showings, with the Astros swept by the Rockies and the Mariners swept by the Rangers. Emerson Hancock, who has a 0.71 ERA and 0.55 WHIP this season, starts for the Mariners against Tatsuya Imai, who is coming off 5 2/3 shutout innings against the Athletics on Saturday in his second MLB start.

For MLB betting, the Mariners are -136 favorites with the Astros at +116 underdogs in the latest Friday MLB odds at Hard Rock Bet. Other intriguing Friday MLB matchups include the Diamondbacks (+152) vs. Phillies (-180), Yankees (-130) vs. Rays (+110) and Rangers (+190) vs. Dodgers (-230). Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and double your winnings in your first 10 bets with a $10 deposit:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, including limiting deposits, wagers and sessions, along with session reminders and the ability to take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. Along with state-specific problem gambling resources, Hard Rock Bet also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.