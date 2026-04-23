More playoff action is on the way on Thursday as the NBA and NHL playoffs continue, and the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code lets you double your winnings on your next 10 bets. There are also nine MLB games on tap, including the Yankees looking to finish off a sweep of the rival Red Sox and the 2026 NFL Draft. Click here to get started at Hard Rock bet and double your winnings on your next 10 bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Thursday, April 23

The Atlanta Hawks won a 107-106 nail biter to even their series with the New York Knicks at a game apiece, and the action resumes in Atlanta on Thursday. Mike Brown's Knicks will need to be better on offense -- Mikal Bridges shot just 3-for-10 from the floor in Game 2, and Jalen Brunson's 29 points masked a 10-for-26 night. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has New York prevailing 55% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

The Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins series in the NHL has been a barnburner so far, and the action shifts to Beantown on Thursday with the series tied 1-1. The Bruins snagged a 4-2 win in Buffalo to even the series, but a return to home ice shouldn't make Boston feel too comfortable. The Sabres have shown they can skate with the best in the league, and star Tage Thompson will be looking to get back on the scoresheet after he blanked in Game 2. The Bruins win in 52% of the model's simulations. Bet on the Stanley Cup playoffs and more at Hard Rock Bet and claim your profit boost tokens:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always take steps to practice responsible gaming, and that includes understanding the tools and resources available to you at your sportsbook. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options while also providing contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.