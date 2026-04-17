Friday is the perfect chance for new bettors to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after making a first deposit of $10 or more. The NBA's Play-In Tournament concludes with the Charlotte Hornets visiting the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors taking on the Phoenix Suns. There's also a full slate of MLB games, as well as the weekend's golf and soccer to look forward to. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- just click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is only available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Friday, April 17

The last two spots in the NBA Playoffs are on the line on Friday. The Magic and Hornets are competing for the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed and a date with the Detroit Pistons, while the winner of Warriors vs. Suns in the West will face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Charlotte winning 73% of the time. Out West, the model has the Under hitting in Golden State vs. Phoenix 67% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to bet on the NBA and double your winnings in your first 10 bets with a $10 deposit:

The Detroit Tigers open a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday. Detroit is back above .500 and starts Casey Mize on the hill, and Red Sox fans should get their first look at Tigers rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle. It's been tough sledding for Boston so far, and the Sox will look to big offseason signing Ranger Suarez to put a W on the board. The SportsLine model has Boston winning in 57% of its simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

Responsible Gaming



Hard Rock Bet takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to do so, like setting deposit limits and betting sessions alerts while also offering timeouts and self-exclusion measures. Hard Rock Bet provides contact information for helplines and other resources on its platforms for those needing additional assistance.