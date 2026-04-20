Monday's a busy day in the world of sports, and new bettors can get in on the action with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after making a first deposit of at least $10. The afternoon begins with a Crystal Palace vs. West Ham match that could make life even worse for relegation-threatened Tottenham, before the evening brings big NBA and NHL postseason games like Knicks vs. Hawks and Flyers vs. Penguins. Sign up now at at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- just click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is only available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Sunday, April 19

The New York Knicks took Game 1 of their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks by a 113-102 score on Saturday, with Jalen Brunson leading the way with 28 points. New York will now look to claim a two-game lead on Monday with Game 2 tipping off at Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has New York covering in 67% of its outcomes. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

The Philadelphia Flyers claimed a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first game of their all-Pennsylvania series, and the Pens will look to get back into the series on Monday at 7. Sidney Crosby was kept off the scoresheet on Saturday, but other longtime Pittsburgh fixtures Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust found the back of the net. The Penguins may need Crosby to step up to even the series. Philly wins in 44% of the model's simulations, providing value on the Flyers' plus-money line. Bet on Flyers vs. Penguins and more Stanley Cup Playoffs actuon at Hard Rock Bet and claim your profit boost tokens:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always take steps to practice responsible gaming, and that includes understanding the tools and resources available to you at your sportsbook. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options while also providing contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.