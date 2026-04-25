New users can claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to double their winnings on their next 10 bets. Sports fans have plenty to look forward to on Saturday, with four NBA playoff games including Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, three NHL playoff contests including Stars vs. Wild, and 15 MLB games. Double your winnings on your next 10 bets by signing up for Hard Rock Bet:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Saturday, April 25

The New York Knicks blew a Game 2 lead against the Atlanta Hawks, and Jalen Brunson struggled late in Game 3 to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4. The Hawks have been a scrappy team for much of the season and could be on the cusp of another playoff upset at the expense of the Knicks. The SportsLine Projection Model likes New York to level this series though, as it has the Knicks winning in 55% of simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

After losing the opening game of the series 6-1, the Dallas Stars have won two in a row and could be looking at a 3-1 series lead if they can take out the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Wild have not been able to slow Dallas down after Game 1, with the Stars scoring four goals in each of the last two games. The SportsLine model sees that continuing on Saturday as Dallas wins in 55% of simulations. Bet on the NHL and more at Hard Rock Bet and claim your profit boost tokens:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools, including taking timeouts and setting betting activity alerts. Hard Rock Bet also has contact information for helplines and other resources available on its platform for users who need additional assistance.