If you're looking to turn Friday into a sports betting day, the Hard Rock Bet promo code lets new users double your winnings on your next 10 bets. The weekend starts with a bang on Friday night with NBA and NHL postseason action, a hefty MLB slate and the second night of the NFL Draft. Double your winnings on your next 10 bets by signing up for Hard Rock Bet on Friday:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Friday, April 24

The Tampa Bay Lightning travel north of the border for Game 3 of their first-round series with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. The Habs took the first game in Florida before the Lightning rebounded to take Game 2, with both games going to overtime. Tampa Bay kept Montreal star Juraj Slafkovsky off the board in the second outing after he tallied a hat trick in Game 1, and that will need to continue if the Bolts want to reclaim home ice advantage. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Lightning winning 54% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the Stanley Cup playoffs and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

The Houston Rockets have had two chances to stop LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and have failed both times. With Game 3 now in Houston, the Rockets will need more from superstar Kevin Durant to have any shot in this series. But while Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both missed the first two games, Reaves is now listed as questionable, potentially giving LeBron another weapon to deploy. The Over hits in 688% of the model's simulations. Bet on the NBA and more at Hard Rock Bet and claim your profit boost tokens:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always take steps to practice responsible gaming, and that includes understanding the tools and resources available to you at your sportsbook. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options while also providing contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.