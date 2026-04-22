Wednesday brings plenty of sports betting opportunities, and you can get started with the Hard Rock Bet promo code to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. In the evening, the NBA and NHL postseasons are in full swing, and there's even more baseball to enjoy, including the latest installment of Yankees vs. Red Sox. Sign up now at at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings when you bet on Tuesday's action:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- just click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is only available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Wednesday, April 22

The Orlando Magic pulled off a shocking upset in Game 1 of their playoff series with the Detroit Pistons, and the teams meet again in the Motor City for Game 2 on Wednesday. Detroit will need better production on offense. Cade Cunningham scored 39 points and Tobias Harris tallied 17, but every other Piston was in single digits. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Under hitting 71% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild's Stanley Cup Playoffs series is tied 1-1 as the series resumes in Minnesota on Wednesday. The Wild won a 6-1 blowout in Dallas to open the series before the Stars took Game 1 by a 4-2 score. The SportsLine model sees Dallas grabbing a road win in 56% of its simulations. Bet on the Stanley Cup playoffs and more at Hard Rock Bet and claim your profit boost tokens:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always take steps to practice responsible gaming, and that includes understanding the tools and resources available to you at your sportsbook. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options while also providing contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.