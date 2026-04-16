The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after making a first deposit of $10 or more on Thursday. The NHL regular season wraps up, with several teams still looking to improve their seeding in the NHL playoff picture, while there's plenty of action on the diamond with 10 MLB games. Get started at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings on your first 10 bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

This Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- you can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get the offer. This is only available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally operating. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make a first deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter your information, including email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Thursday, April 16

Most of the drama on Thursday's NHL slate comes from the Pacific Division, where the playoff teams are decided but the matchups are not. The Edmonton Oilers currently occupy the No. 2 spot in the division but they could potentially go to the wild card spot depending on the results for the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings. The Ducks could get home ice in the first round with a win and an Oilers loss in regulation, while the Kings could get into the top three spots with a win and a Ducks loss. L.A. could go all the way up to the No. 2 spot with a win and losses by the Ducks and Oilers, though Edmonton would have to lose in regulation. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Nashville Predators beating Anaheim in 53% of simulations, the Calgary Flames beating L.A. in 52% of simulations and the Vancouver Canucks offering value against the Oilers as they win in 36% of simulations as big underdogs. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and double your winnings in your first 10 bets with a $10 deposit:

The San Diego Padres have found their offense once again, scoring at least seven runs in five of their last seven games, as they go for a sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. San Diego has won seven in a row as it tries to keep pace with the Dodgers in the NL West, and will send Walker Buehler to the bump in this series finale. Buehler (0-1, 4.97 ERA) is coming off an excellent outing where he gave up just three hits over six innings. The Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo (0-0, 6.92 ERA), who gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings in his last start. The SportsLine model has San Diego winning in 54% of simulations as slight underdogs, good for a "B" grade. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

Responsible Gaming



Hard Rock Bet takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to do so, like setting deposit limits and betting sessions alerts while also offering timeouts and self-exclusion measures. Hard Rock Bet provides contact information for helplines and other resources on its platforms for those needing additional assistance.