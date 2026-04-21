Tuesday is yet another packed day of sports, and you can take advantage of the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to double your winnings on your next 10 bets if you want to get started as a bettor. First up is a crucial Premier League match as Chelsea tries to right the ship and get back into Champions League contention against Brighton, and the evening has more NBA and NHL postseason action, including LeBron James taking the court with the Lakers. Sign up now at at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings when you bet on Tuesday's action:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- just click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is only available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Tuesday, April 21

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant missed Game 1 of the series with the Lakers on Sunday, and Houston was defeated by L.A. 107-98 despite both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves being sidelined. James will look to lead the Lake Show to a commanding 2-0 lead on Tuesday, but Durant is listed as questionable and may suit up. For Los Angeles, Doncic and Reaves are still out. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Rockets covering in 65% of its simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

The Sabres rode a dramatic last-gasp winner to victory in Game 1 of their series with the Bruins, and they'll look to take a second victory on home ice on Tuesday. Sabres star Tage Thompson tallied a pair of goals in Game 1 and he'll be crucial to Buffalo's efforts. The Sabres win in 66% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on the Stanley Cup playoffs and more at Hard Rock Bet and claim your profit boost tokens:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always take steps to practice responsible gaming, and that includes understanding the tools and resources available to you at your sportsbook. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options while also providing contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.