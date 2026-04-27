The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code allows new users to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after depositing $10 or more. The Lakers can close out the Rockets in their first-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday night. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Sunday, April 26

The Lakers and Rockets will meet in the final NBA Playoff game on Sunday. The Lakers are favored by 2.5, while the over-under for total points has dropped to 205.5. The Rockets will reportedly be without Kevin Durant (knee) once again. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming and utilize the tools and resources available to them when needed. Hard Rock Bet offers various gaming alerts, gaming limits and timeout options while also sharing contact information for national and local helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET.