The Saturday sports schedule is packed as usual, the perfect time for new bettors to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after making a first deposit of $10 or more. The NBA Playoffs kick off with four games Saturday. With other sports betting targets like golf, soccer and UFC Fight Night, there are plenty of options. Sign up now at at Hard Rock Bet and double your winnings:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- just click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is only available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. New users will be given 10 100% profit boost tokens after they make an initial deposit of at least $10. There is a maximum bet value of $50 for each profit boost token. The tokens expire seven days after they're issued. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your profit boost tokens here:

Best bets on Saturday, April 18

The 2026 NBA Playoffs get rolling Saturday, with Rockets vs. Lakers and Hawks vs. Knicks being the highlights of the day. New York is expected to make a run at the Finals after just missing out last year and finishing third in the East this season behind the Pistons and Celtics. New York won 12 of its final 16 games, with one of those being the season finale as players rested. Atlanta is the No. 6 seed and has been one of the NBA's hottest teams, winning 16 of its final 21 games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has New York covering as a 5.5-point favorite in a whopping 70% of its simulations for an 'A' grade. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on NBA and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars battled all season in the Pacific Division, and the struggle continues in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Dallas finished second in the division, eight points ahead of the Wild and nine behind the Avalanche. The Stars went 7-5-2 in their final 14 regular-season games and will be without center Roope Hintz, while top defenseman Miro Heiskanen is expected to play but could be hindered by a lower-body injury. Minnesota beat Anaheim in its season finale to snap a three-game losing streak that started with a 5-4 setback in Dallas on April 9. The SportsLine model sees value on the visitors as the Wild win in 53% of simulations as slight -101 underdogs on the money line.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays are off to surprisingly hot starts, and they'll collide again Saturday for the second leg of their three-game set. The Rays (12-8) lost the series opener 5-1 Friday to snap a six-game win streak but lead the AL East, while the Pirates (12-8) are second in the NL Central. Pittsburgh will send NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes to the mound, while 2025 All-Star Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 1.13 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rays. Skenes (3-1, 4.00) hasn't allowed more than one run in his three starts since his disastrous season debut, and Rasmussen has given up just eight hits and three runs (two earned) over his three outings. The SportsLine model gives "B" grades to Over 7, which hits 58% of the time, and Rays on the money line, as Tampa Bay wins 50% of the time as plus-money underdogs. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens with a $10 deposit:

Responsible Gaming



Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, and Hard Rock Bet gives its users the tools to do that. Users can set deposit limits and use betting sessions alerts, timeouts and self-exclusion measures, among other options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for help lines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources for those needing additional assistance.