The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $100 in bonus bets after they wager $5 with their first bet. Baseball is the clear sports betting option on Monday. There are several key games on MLB Monday schedule, including an NL Central Brewers vs. Cubs showdown. Fans can also wager on Aston Villa vs. Arsenal in the English Premier League, and it's time to start looking at college football betting and NFL betting for the coming weekends. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best betting sites. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps, and receive one of our top sportsbook promos.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The Cubs haven't put up a major fight in the NL Central as the MLB-best Brewers have opened up an eight-game lead, but Chicago is in great shape in the wild card race. The Cubs and Phiilies are fighting for the top NL wild-card spot and are 4.5 games ahead of their pursuers, while Milwaukee has an eight-game division lead. The Cubs have lost seven of their past 10 games and will send out right-hander Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.26 ERA) as they to right the ship. The Brewers will counter with left-hander Kyle Harrison (10-3, 2.79 ERA). The SportsLine model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Brewers winning in 53% of its simulations, but Chicago is covering the run line 64% of the time.

The Phillies also face a big deficit in the division but are in good shape to reach the postseason, and the Diamondbacks are trying to hold on to the last NL wild card spot. The Padres are just half a game behind and while Arizona is 6-4 in its past 10 games, Philadelphia is 8-2 over the same span and has won its past four games. The Diamondbacks are 40-29 at home compared to 33-36 away from Chase Field, and the SportsLine model has them winning 52% of the time and covering the run line at a 68% rate. Aaron Nola (5-10, 5.03 ERA) is expected to start for the Phillies against the Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.51 ERA). Bet on MLB and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts for bettors to utilize. The sportsbook also provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).