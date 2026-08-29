The return of college football is finally upon us with an eight-game slate as part of Week 0 on Saturday, and football fans interested in sports betting should claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets after wagering $5 with their first bet. This offer can be used on any of the top college football games of the day, including NC State at Virginia or Memphis at UNLV. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best betting sites. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

The Virginia Cavaliers had an awesome 2025 campaign, winning 11 games, making the ACC Championship Game and coming this close to reaching the College Football Playoff. The Cavs lost just three times in 2025, one of those being a road shootout at NC State. The Wolfpack have historically dominated this matchup, but they'll need to show they can be better on the road this year after winning just once away from home in 2025. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Cavaliers covering as four-point favorites in the majority of simulations.

The battle for the Group of Six spot in the College Football Playoff this year should be awfully interesting. One team to keep a close eye on in that regard is UNLV, as the Rebels are fresh off a 10-win season in Dan Mullen's first year in Vegas. The Rebels' high-powered offense carried them to a Mountain West title game appearance, where they fell to Boise State, which is now in the Pac-12. The Rebels should be a top contender in the Mountain West this year, and their first test is an intriguing one in Memphis. The Tigers went 8-5 last year but struggled down the stretch, and they have replaced Ryan Silverfield, who is now the head man at Arkansas, with Charles Huff, who was most recently at Southern Mississippi but is best known for his Marshall tenure. The SportsLine model expects a lot of points, as the Over on 56.5 hits in more than 60% of simulations. Bet on college football and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

In addition to the return of college football, keep an eye on the MLB slate, which features a whopping 17 games due to a pair of doubleheaders. One of the more intriguing matchups on the schedule is the Rangers visiting the Brewers. Texas is trying to take control of the AL West and avoid a crowded AL Wild Card race, while Milwaukee is in contention for the top record in baseball and homefield advantage in the postseason. Shane Drohan (6-5, 3.84 ERA) gets the nod for the Brewers while Cal Quantrill (6-4, 2.90 ERA) starts for the Rangers. The SportsLine model has Milwaukee winning in 67% of simulations. Bet on college football, MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet wants to help bettors game responsibly, and the sportsbook offers a few different ways to assist its users. Hard Rock Bet users can take part in self-exclusion measures, set activity alerts or utilize gaming limits like deposit and wager limits. The sportsbook also shares contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can text or call 24/7.