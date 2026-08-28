The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $100 in bonus bets after wagering $5 with their first bet. There are 10 NFL preseason games on Friday, a full slate of MLB games headlined by the Red Sox visiting the Yankees, and sports betting on college football games, including Cal Poly vs. Idaho on Friday and UNC vs. TCU on Saturday in Dublin. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best betting sites. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, Aug. 28

The Red Sox and Yankees are fighting for postseason positioning in this weekend's installment of baseball's greatest rivalry. New York is in second place in the AL East behind Tampa Bay and holds the top American League Wild Card spot while Boston is third in the East while holding the second Wild Card position. If the season were to end today, these rivals would square off in a best-of-three series to begin the playoffs. Lefty Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54 ERA) starts for Boston against AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler (11-6, 2.16 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Red Sox covering at a 72% rate.

The third and final week of the NFL preseason is here, and the regular season will be here before we know it. Nearly every team has its Week 1 starting quarterback sorted out, but the Atlanta Falcons are still figuring out what the plan is. It looks like Tua Tagovailoa will be the guy for Week 1 considering Michael Penix Jr. just got cleared for 11-on-11 work and won't play this final preseason game while Tagovailoa will start against his former team, the Miami Dolphins. There's also a potential Super Bowl preview between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs, though neither side is expected to play their starters, and the Dallas Cowboys are set to host the New Orleans Saints. Bet on MLB games, the NFL preseason and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers different resources to help its users. These options include self-exclusion measures, gaming limits and activity alerts. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance.