The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $100 in bonus bets after wagering $5 with their first bet. Sunday is all about baseball when it comes to sports betting. The Cubs will host the Reds on Sunday Night Baseball, and there are also four WNBA contests and the final round of the PGA's Tour Championship. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best betting sites. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps, and receive one of our top sportsbook promos.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, Aug. 30

It doesn't look like the Reds will be returning to the postseason this year after making it a year ago as the team has largely struggled this season, but don't tell that to Sunday's starter Chase Burns. The young right-hander debuted last year and is having a monster first full season in the bigs, posting a 14-3 record and 2.77 ERA. Burns will have a tough task Sunday though against a dangerous Cubs team that is one of the best in the business at scoring runs and hitting home runs. Chicago will start Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.78 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Chicago winning outright in 64% of its simulations.

The WNBA is about to take a break for the FIBA World Cup, but there's an intriguing four-game slate taking place on Sunday. The Wings, who have locked up a playoff spot, are in the midst of a three-game winning streak and take on the Sun, who are one of the worst teams in the league this season. Dallas is without Azzi Fudd for the rest of the regular season, which is worth noting. At Hard Rock Bet, Dallas is a 14.5-point favorite, and the sportsbook has the points total set at 165.5. Bet on WNBA and MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts for bettors to utilize. The sportsbook also provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).