Anyone interested in sports betting is in luck on Thursday as the final week of the NFL preseason gets underway alongside seven MLB games, two WNBA contests and the first round of the Tour Championship. Bettors can take advantage of this loaded day of sports action with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code on Thursday and get $100 in bonus bets after wagering $5 with their first bet. The Dodgers and Braves wrap up a three-game series while the Raiders host the 49ers in one of the more intriguing preseason games of the day. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best betting sites. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

The Dodgers appear to be cruising towards yet another NL West crown as they try to three-peat as World Series champs, while the Braves are doing their best to stay ahead of the Phillies in the NL East. Atlanta took the series opener in this potential playoff preview before following up with another win on Wednesday. The Braves can lock up a very notable series sweep with a third straight win on Thursday. It's a battle of aces in Atlanta with the Braves starting Chris Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA) and the Dodgers handing the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7, 2.61 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 69.9% rate.

The 49ers and Raiders wrap up their respective preseason schedules with a matchup Thursday evening, and all eyes will be on Las Vegas' offense. While this has been labeled a quarterback competition, it's clear that Kirk Cousins will be under center for the start of the 2026 season while No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza begins his career on the bench. Mendoza has had an up-and-down preseason, shining in his first taste of action before struggling more last week. He should be the most notable name to suit up Thursday night, especially with the 49ers set to rest basically every key player on the roster. Bet on MLB games, the NFL preseason and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

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